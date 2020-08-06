Coke to debut ‘Coke with coffee’ drinks next year

As Seen on TV

(CNN) -

Coca-cola is mixing it up, debuting "Coke with coffee" next year.

It will combine regular coke with Brazilian coffee.

It comes in three flavors: dark blend, vanilla, and caramel.

The drinks will have double the caffeine of regular coke.

Coke has launched a product with coffee before -- 14 years ago.

'Coca-Cola blak' was discontinued two years later.

The company said the timing back then wasn't right but now consumer tastes have changed.

Coke competitor Pepsi launched a limited-time coffee-infused cola last year.