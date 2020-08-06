Coke to debut ‘Coke with coffee’ drinks next year
(CNN) -
Coca-cola is mixing it up, debuting "Coke with coffee" next year.
It will combine regular coke with Brazilian coffee.
It comes in three flavors: dark blend, vanilla, and caramel.
The drinks will have double the caffeine of regular coke.
Coke has launched a product with coffee before -- 14 years ago.
'Coca-Cola blak' was discontinued two years later.
The company said the timing back then wasn't right but now consumer tastes have changed.
Coke competitor Pepsi launched a limited-time coffee-infused cola last year.
