National Avocado Day on Friday!

(CNN)-

The humble avocado -- which has seen its consumption quadruple in the U.S. since 2000.

More than four billion of them were eaten in the U.S. in 2015!

There's good reason to celebrate this super-fruit on National Avocado Day Friday.

Avocados are loaded with good fats that do things like improve heart health and help fight Alzheimer's.

They're also packed with vitamins… And eating them keeps your skin smooth.

Look up some avocado recipes and you'll see there are tons of way to enjoy them… You don't have to wait for chips and guac!

Just remember not to counter all the benefits by drinking too many margaritas!