Ivanka Trump endorses Goya beans, could be violation of ethics rule

As Seen on TV

(CNN) -White House adviser and President's daughter Ivanka Trump may have violated a government ethics rule when she posted a photo of herself holding a can of black beans Tuesday night.

"If it's Goya, it has to be good," she captioned a photo, displaying the canned frijoles Vanna White-style, adding in a translation, "Si es Goya, tiene que ser bueno."

The post came in response to boycotts of the brand and social media outrage from consumers and some Hispanic leaders after the company's CEO Robert Unanue praised President Donald Trump in a Rose Garden event last week.