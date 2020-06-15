At least 300 COVID-19 patients transferred to out of county hospitals

As Seen on TV

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY), In Imperial County the virus has not taken a break from spreading throughout the community.

Cases reaching more than 4,000 this week and the death toll nearly at 50 people.

About 85 patients are currently being treated at the El Centro and Brawley hospitals.

Although local hospitals are equipped to handle a surge in patients the Imperial County Public Health Department says patients are still being transferred to hospitals outside of the county.

As of Monday at least 300 residents from the valley have been taken to outside hospitals to be cared for and at least 16 are currently waiting to be transferred out.

Emergency Medical Services manager, Chris Herring, says patients being transferred out are those that have been hit the hardest by the virus and need a higher level of care.

“The acuity of patients coming into our hospitals is pretty high. So we are seeing pretty sick patients,” said Herring.

“The ability of the hospitals to physically have the space, staff, and stuff to care for those patients has been a limiting factor. So that's why these patients are being transferred,” said Herring.

The health department says the alternative care facility stationed at Imperial Valley College has helped.

As of Monday the facility had 10 patients in their care and according to the health department about 57 patients have been successfully discharged since it opened up three weeks ago.

Although counties across California are starting to move forward with reopening, the Imperial County Public Health Department wants to remind residents that Imperial County is still in phase two lower risk.

Despite the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the valley, the Imperial County Board of Supervisors is expected to meet with the state health department this week to discuss a plan that would help push forward the reopening of local businesses.