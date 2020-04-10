ICPHD orders residents to wear face coverings in public

As Seen on TV

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY), A new order requiring Imperial County residents to wear face coverings in public has been issued.

“We really don't want to have to enforce these, we want people to take them seriously and understand the spirit of this is to keep them healthy and safe," said Dr. Stephen Munday, ICPHD.

The Imperial County Public Health Department’s (ICPHD), order is to be followed starting Friday. Although many residents have already gotten their hands on medical face masks, the health department is encouraging people to wear cloth face coverings.

“It's another layer of protection and it will help to limit transmissions. We are asking people to use face coverings. We are specifically asking them to use face coverings because we don't want them to take masks or respirators from health officials who need them to do their jobs," said Dr. Stephen Munday, ICPHD.

Recommended face coverings by the CDC include any type of material that allows you to breathe. Bandanas scarves, even a t-shirt can be used.

“If you’re going into a grocery store or another large retail facility where there are other people, it can be difficult to maintain the social distancing so this will protect workers and add a layer of protection," said Munday.

According to the order, violators can face a $1,000 dollar fine and even jail time, but the health department said that is not the goal.

We reached out to the Calexico, Imperial, and the El Centro Police Department. They said they are reviewing the order and that their main focus is not fining people but instead educating the public.