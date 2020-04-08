Calexico mayor hopeful city will overcome pandemic

As Seen on TV

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) Calexico, a city that relies heavily on the traffic flow coming in from Mexicali is feeling the economic impact of the coronavirus, but mayor Bill Hodge says he’s hopeful Calexico will recover after the pandemic passes.

This Friday the city of Calexico will begin streaming a weekly update for the community. The mayor plans to tackle down issues and provide information that will help residents get through the pandemic.

“Answering questions and concerns that the public has. A lot of questions are coming into the main secretary and we will be answering them," said Hodge.

Calexico City Hall is closed to the public but city workers are still hard at work.

Just this week workers started washing and disinfecting city parks and areas where homeless people congregate in Calexico.

“There was concern about the parks, downtown was another issue so now they’ve been disinfecting them. We have been taking steps in those areas," said Hodge.

One of the biggest issues concerning Calexico are the small business that will be impacted due to coronavirus closures.

“The closing of the border, it's our bloodline and it has been cut off. Businesses being closed, its gonna hurt us it’s gonna hurt the city, but we will overcome we will stay on a strong course and we will overcome it," said Hodge.

Overcoming economic struggles is one feat Calexico knows all too well. The city has slowly been recovering from the $4 million dollar deficit it had four years ago.

“We were going to have a surplus this year, but now with the coronavirus that has to be reassessed. Right now it’s just following the dictates of the state and Imperial County and the health department and providing services to our public through our new normal," said Hodge.

Calexico residents can catch the city’s coronavirus update on their Calexico City Hall Facebook page.