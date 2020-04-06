Calexico Recreation offers online classes

As Seen on TV

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY), For those interested in learning a new skill or practice at home, the Calexico Recreation Center has you covered.

The center is offering Tai Chi, Yoga, Zuma, and sketching.

The classes are being offered online through the center's Live Facebook page. Community members only need to like the page and look at the class schedule for their desired class.

“The senior citizens are the largest group we have here at the community center and they are missing it because this is sometimes the only way they come out and socialize with other people," Debbie Flores, recreation program coordinator.



Tai Chi is one of the more popular classes at the center.

Marco Calderon has been teaching Tai Chi for twenty years now. The ancient practice is one he said can benefit many people at home.

“Tai Chi is more about internal health more than the physical. You have the spiritual benefit, the physical, and the mental benefit," said Calderon.

Many might be experiencing stress over the coronavirus pandemic. Calderon said a couple of minutes of Tai Chi can help restore your mind and body to its natural balance.

“You’re overthinking you’re burning a lot of energy. You don't notice it, that's why you get tired after a while. You feel exhausted and stressed out because you are consuming too much energy. With Tai Chi we don't do that we actually produce energy so it can be stored inside the body, and it becomes medicine for your internal and mental health," said Calderon.

Calderon said many seniors that have taken his classes have seen great benefits both mentally and physically.

And the classes being offered online are for people of all ages. Visit the Calexico Recreation page for more information on the classes.