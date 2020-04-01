Coronavirus cases expected to peak in Imperial County

As Seen on TV

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY), The city of El Centro held a special meeting with local health experts to give an update on coronavirus efforts in El Centro and across the county.

Mayor Efrain Silva said flattening the curve for the valley requires full cooperation from the community.

“The expectations of our health professionals is that this is going to spike significantly. So people who are not taking this seriously need to wake up and they need to adhere to what health professionals are saying,” said Silva.

According to El Centro Regional Medical Center’s CEO, the hospital will start setting up tents outside with cots to make room for patients if needed.

ECRMC doctors also want residents to know that there is hope. Although some patients being treated for coronavirus are critical, they added that others are doing well and are overcoming the virus.

Imperial County’s medical service agency also had positive news. They’ve seen a 50% decrease in emergency calls, showing many residents are staying home and staying safe.

