Local teachers parade past students’ homes

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY), T.L. Waggoner Elementary School staff honked their horns and cheered as they drove past students' homes in Imperial Tuesday.

"This is the last parade of three. We've been driving around the neighborhood and letting them know that we miss them and we're here for them," said Lori Campos, school principal.

Students at Waggoner Elementary have been learning from home for two weeks now.

The Imperial Office of Education ordered a countywide closure on March 16 for all public schools amid coronavirus concerns.

Waggoner students stood outside their homes and cheered with their teachers as they drove through their neighborhood.

"I'm a fourth-grader with Mr. Acosta, and I want to tell him that I miss him," said Vanessa Velasquez.