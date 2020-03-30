Two employees at CUSD may have coronavirus

As Seen on TV

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY), The Calexico Unified School District (CUSD), informed the community that two employees from the district may have tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to the district, the two employees had zero contact with students.

Information on what school or department the employees work in is confidential, but CUSD said both employees did not work directly with students.

District employees who may have been in contact with both staff members have been notified and asked to self-quarantine.

CUSD closed all schools on March 17 to help combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Teachers from the district have been working from home and assigning class work to students through their online teaching platforms.

It is unclear when Calexico schools will be back in session, but CUSD said the work location of both individuals will be disinfected.

In addition, employees who may have been in contact with both individuals will not return to work until they are symptom-free for the time recommended by the Imperial County Public Health Department.