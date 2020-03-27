Website launched to help local businesses

As Seen on TV

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A new website created by Yuma community and government leaders is up and running, to help out local businesses and different members of the community.

The Greater Yuma Economic Resource Portal will give visitors access to up to date information to help keep them afloat during this time.

The website was designed for the public and is for those concerned about whether or not they're getting accurate information.

It'll serve as a one stop shop resource to give the public all the information they need.

This includes live updates and access to things happening locally, at the state level, and the federal level.

Some resources would be for community support efforts, IRS tax relief, information on the federal stimulus bill, including Arizona governor executive orders just to name a few.

If you wish to see what else the site offers you can click HERE.