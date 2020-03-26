Residents worried about being arrested after ‘Stay-at-home’ order

As Seen on TV

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)-Governor Gavin Newsom's stay at home order has residents worried that they’ll be fined and even arrested if they’re caught violating the executive order put in place by the state.

Gov. Newsom issued the order last Friday to help combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The order states it is enforceable under government code section 8665, that anyone who refuses or neglects to obey the order could be found guilty of a misdemeanor and could be fined up to $1,000, imprisoned for six months or both.

According to the Imperial Police Department, residents should not be worried if they are caught running a non-essential errand around town.

“They shouldn’t be worried about that we will not be fining people,” said Max Sheffield, Imperial Police Department Sergeant.

“We are doing our regular patrolling and we are encouraging people to stay inside,” said Sheffield.

Sheffield says that one of their top priorities with this new order is local businesses.

“We are checking that non-essential businesses are closed down, that is more of our concern,” said Sheffield.

The Governor ordered all bars, and dine in restaurants to be closed down in California.

This is also an order the Imperial County Board of Supervisors issued for businesses in Imperial County.