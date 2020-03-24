Six positive cases confirmed, and 30 pending

As Seen on TV

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY), So far Imperial County still has six positive coronavirus cases and dozens of lab results are still pending for residents who have been tested.

“Our emergency room department is doing everything they can to protect you when they come in," said ECRMC CEO, Adolphe Edward on a Facebook live stream Tuesday.

"So far we’ve tested thirty-nine. We’ve had four positives and seventeen negatives and 18 are pending," said Edward.

According to the Imperial County Public Health Department, 73 patients have been tested throughout the county, 6 positive and 37 negative.

It’s unclear how much the number will rise, but 30 people in the valley are still waiting for their test results.

“We are separating folks that have signs and symptoms whether it's a cold or flu, or temperature. There are folks that are being tested in their car so they don't have to come in," said Edward.

With a shortage of lab tests and ventilators being reported nationwide, ECRMC says they have enough supplies and equipment to meet the current demand.

The county public health department says the governor’s stay at home order is essential to stopping the spread of the coronavirus.