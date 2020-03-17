Imperial County board to issue coronavirus guidelines

As Seen on TV

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)-The Imperial County Board of Supervisors announced Tuesday that they will be issuing county guidelines in response to the coronavirus.

"Although there is currently no evidence of community spread of COVID-19 in Imperial County, we will implement social distancing measures county-wide to continue to reduce the risk of exposure," said Luis Plancarte, County Board of Supervisors Chairman.

According to Plancate, the guidelines will include distancing measures county employees will need to follow. The board will also implement measures for essential and nonessential employees.

The board is also expected to address guidelines for the Imperial County Superior Court. All court proceedings in the county have remained in place, meanwhile, other courts in the state have implemented relief emergency orders to close down courthouses for the time being.

The guidelines will be in accordance with what state officials have advised as well as what the Imperial County Public Health Department is suggesting is best practices in response to coronavirus.

Full story on KYMA, and 13 On Your Side at 4 and 6 p.m.