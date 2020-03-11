Country Roads RV Village expansion

As Seen on TV

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Country Roads RV Village kicked off the start of the expansion of their ballroom Tuesday, which will bring about 1 million dollars to the local economy.

Construction for the ballroom will start at the beginning of April and is expected to be done by late September.

The plans have been in the works for three years, and the RV Village has been collecting and raising funds.

The RV Village claims to have hired a general contractor who is a local company to complete the expansion, keeping the jobs local.

The ballroom will be able to better provide for the residents of Country Roads, as they will be able to have larger dinners.

The doors are even open to members of the Yuma community to join in on bingo games.