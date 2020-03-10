ECRMC- patient’s coronavirus results unclear

As Seen on TV

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY), A possible coronavirus patient was placed in quarantine Sunday at El Centro Regional Medical Center.

It’s the first potential case that has been reported in the valley. ECRMC has now received a lab test for the patient.

ECRMC health officials said the 70-year-old patient’s lab results for the novel coronavirus are inconclusive and according to doctors additional test have been taken.

"Samples have to go to the Center for Disease Control tomorrow morning. A second sample will be heading out to San Diego, so there will be multiple samples that will be sent. Once we get them, I assure you we will share them with the community," said Adolphe Edward, ECRMC CEO.

Meanwhile, ECRMC officials revealed two new potential COVID-19 patients are being treated at the hospital.

"They’re low risk, but we want to be careful because we don't have another explanation for their illness. We should have a conclusive result in the next 24 to 48 hours. Our staff and the patient are safe. We have told the family to self-quarantine just in case those results come positive, the family is safe and we don't spread the disease," said Christian Tomaszewski, M.D.

ECRMC health officials said it’s only a matter of time before we start seeing more of these cases in the valley, but they’re asking residents not to panic.

"We are well prepared. We are running through our protocols. Everything is running as it should and we’re not exposing the public or our health officials," said Tomaszewski.

Lab results for the three patients being treated at ECRMC are expected within the next 48 hours.