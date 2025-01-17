Skip to Content
Looking ahead of President-Elect Trumps migrant impact

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One local organization, Campesinos Sin Fronteras says everything is up in the air as they look ahead of President-Elect Trump's impact in the nation's immigration population.

Adding, they help the majority of those who are here with H2A visas: farm workers.

I was able to speak with one migrant who said he has already been deported seven times, and the new administration deters him from attempting to cross into the U.S. again. 

Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com.

