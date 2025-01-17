Looking ahead of President-Elect Trumps migrant impact

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One local organization, Campesinos Sin Fronteras says everything is up in the air as they look ahead of President-Elect Trump's impact in the nation's immigration population.

Adding, they help the majority of those who are here with H2A visas: farm workers.

I was able to speak with one migrant who said he has already been deported seven times, and the new administration deters him from attempting to cross into the U.S. again.