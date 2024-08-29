Skip to Content
Arizona News

San Luis Lottery ticket wins $1 million Mega Millions jackpot

By
today at 5:02 PM
Published 5:12 PM

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A lottery ticket purchased in San Luis, Arizona, has turned out to be worth $1 million, according to the Arizona Lottery.

The winning Mega Millions ticket was bought at a Chevron station near Main and D Streets and matched the numbers in Tuesday's drawing, securing the jackpot.

This recent win adds to Arizona's streak of lottery success. In 2021, a family from Lake Havasu City claimed a $108 million Mega Millions jackpot.

Article Topic Follows: Arizona News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Miriam Ordonez

Si tiene alguna idea de historia que le gustaría compartir, contáctela en miriam.ordonez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content