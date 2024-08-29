San Luis Lottery ticket wins $1 million Mega Millions jackpot

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A lottery ticket purchased in San Luis, Arizona, has turned out to be worth $1 million, according to the Arizona Lottery.

The winning Mega Millions ticket was bought at a Chevron station near Main and D Streets and matched the numbers in Tuesday's drawing, securing the jackpot.

This recent win adds to Arizona's streak of lottery success. In 2021, a family from Lake Havasu City claimed a $108 million Mega Millions jackpot.