Skip to Content
Arizona News

Arizona unveils 3 new specialty license plates

ADOT
By
today at 5:13 PM
Published 5:23 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA) - Arizonans now have more options to support their favorite causes with the Arizona Department of Transportation's introduction of three new specialty license plates. The latest additions feature the Hualapai Tribe, Phoenix Rising Football Club, and Rotary International.

These specialty plates are available for an annual fee of $25, with $17 from each plate going directly to various charities and nonprofit organizations. Last fiscal year, over $12 million was raised through these plates, benefiting communities throughout the state.

The new designs offer a meaningful way for residents to show their support and make a positive impact on their communities.

Article Topic Follows: Arizona News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Miriam Ordonez

Si tiene alguna idea de historia que le gustaría compartir, contáctela en miriam.ordonez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content