Arizona unveils 3 new specialty license plates

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA) - Arizonans now have more options to support their favorite causes with the Arizona Department of Transportation's introduction of three new specialty license plates. The latest additions feature the Hualapai Tribe, Phoenix Rising Football Club, and Rotary International.

These specialty plates are available for an annual fee of $25, with $17 from each plate going directly to various charities and nonprofit organizations. Last fiscal year, over $12 million was raised through these plates, benefiting communities throughout the state.

The new designs offer a meaningful way for residents to show their support and make a positive impact on their communities.