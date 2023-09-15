Non-profit organization helps kids in foster care

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona's Children Association is the largest foster care provider in the state.

They provide a range of services for those who have been in the foster care system to make sure they feel supported and are able to be successful once they become an adult.

Kaila Valenzuela, someone who was in the system for many years thanks Arizona's Children Association for all the help and support they were able to provide to help her get to the place she is now.

Valenzuela is a brand-new homeowner and is a proud mom of two children.

She also shared with us that one of the favorite things she was able to receive from them was a suitcase due to her having to go through the foster homes with her stuff in trash bags.

They have been in Yuma since the 1980s and are located at 3780 S 4th Ave Suite K in Yuma.

To learn more about Arizona's Children Association you can visit their website at https://www.arizonaschildren.org/.