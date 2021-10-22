Shoppers shouldn’t worry about the goods shortage, experts say

Shoppers suggested to find alternatives

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A recent food and goods shortage has caused Phoenix grocery shelves to appear empty, however, experts say there is no cause for alarm.

A low supply of certain foods and beverages has driven up prices for other goods but that means alternatives can be found.

One Arizona shopper, Mark Oltz, stated, "I had to switch from our usual salmon(dog food) over to chicken because they didn't have a full stock of what they usually have."

This shortage can be due to high demand for certain goods, low number of employees at manufacturing plants, and a lack of delivery drives, all of which can change in the coming days to months.

Other items such as cleaning supplies and paper products are expected to be hard to find during the holidays.

Experts are suggesting to plan out grocery trips without the need to stock up on toiletries.

Most importantly, they also suggest trying out different brands, shop for nonperishable goods, and consider freezing meats.