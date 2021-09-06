Arizona interest in anti-mask school vouchers outpaces funds

Arizona News

Surge of applications is twice as many as can actually be funded

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY/AP) - Governor Doug Ducey (R-Ariz.) announced Tuesday, August 14, plans to allot $163 million in rewards for schools that maintain in-person learning.

The program has has seen a surge of applications since Gov. Ducey made the announcement.

According to state officials, more than 2,700 applications have been started or completed in less than two weeks.

Unfortunately, that's twice as many as can be funded with the $10 million in federal, coronavirus relief cash.

Gov. Ducey's also plans to give $7,000 a year to each student to pay for private school tuition.

And while opponents of the school-voucher program worry the vouchers will stay permanent, that's allegedly what Republican lawmakers are hoping for.