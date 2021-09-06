Arizona interest in anti-mask school vouchers outpaces funds
Surge of applications is twice as many as can actually be funded
PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY/AP) - Governor Doug Ducey (R-Ariz.) announced Tuesday, August 14, plans to allot $163 million in rewards for schools that maintain in-person learning.
The program has has seen a surge of applications since Gov. Ducey made the announcement.
According to state officials, more than 2,700 applications have been started or completed in less than two weeks.
RELATED: Gov. Ducey announces $163 million in rewards for schools who maintain in-person learning
Unfortunately, that's twice as many as can be funded with the $10 million in federal, coronavirus relief cash.
Gov. Ducey's also plans to give $7,000 a year to each student to pay for private school tuition.
And while opponents of the school-voucher program worry the vouchers will stay permanent, that's allegedly what Republican lawmakers are hoping for.
