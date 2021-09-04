Arizona principle threatened over school’s Coronavirus mandates

Arizona News

TUSCON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Diane Vargo, principle of Mesquite Elementary School, shares that she was sent death threats after Coronavirus mandates were enacted by the Pima County Health Department.

The policy requires those who came into contact with a Covid-positive person to quarantine and avoid spreading it to others.

Principle Vargo explains that some men, one holding zip ties, came into her office and were prepared to make a citizen's arrest.

She also received an e-mail following the incident stating, "The next time it will be a barrel pointed at your Nazi face. Following the guidance you say? The Nazis were just following orders too. Guess we will have to see what side you choose. The Americans or the Nazis. Remember Tuscon is a small community and you have a target on your back for enforcing unlawful orders."

Despite these events, Vargo says that the mandates will continue to be enforced in the school.



"I am confident in saying that their child is safe at our school and that we will continue to follow those guidelines from the Prima County Health department and stay the course, " explains Vargo.