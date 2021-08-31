UPDATE: Arizona print shop explosion ruled accidental, not criminal

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) calls blast an accident

CHANDLER, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY/AP) - Agents with the ATF say the print shop explosion at a Chandler strip mall which seriously injured four men has been ruled accidental and not criminal.

Gabriel Pinon is a special agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

He says, “The findings by the ATF National Response Team and investigative partners determined that the explosion was caused by an unintentional natural gas leak ignited by an independent ignition source.”

Chandler police say a fuel-air mixture explosion occurred at the building around 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

Four men suffered second-degree burns to their hands, arms and legs. Two of the four are brothers who own the print shop.