Arizona’s daily virus total low due to lab’s missed deadline

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona reported only 625 additional cases of the coronavirus on Monday, a day after the state saw its most cases recorded in a single day since the pandemic began.

Officials say the latest total was low because a lab missed a deadline for turning in its daily testing report. The number of additional cases that will be announced Tuesday should be higher than expected.

More than 3,800 additional cases were reported Sunday. Since the pandemic began, 74,500 cases and 1,588 deaths stemming from the virus have been reported. Arizona became a coronavirus hot spot after Gov. Doug Ducey’s stay-home order expired in mid-May.