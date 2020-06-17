Live Now: Governor Doug Ducey provides update on coronavirus response in Arizona

Arizona News

Governor urged by civic groups, and elected leaders to make masks a requirement

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY/AP) - The state is waiting to see whether Arizona Governor Doug Ducey will make masks mandatory across the state during a Wednesday afternoon press conference.

A group of Arizona medical professionals is urging Ducey to take steps like requiring masks in public to slow a major increase in new coronavirus cases that has made the state a national hot spot.

The state’s top Democratic politicians are also on board, with everyone from U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema to mayors pushing for tougher action. But even as Arizona hospitals are treating a record number of coronavirus patients amid a surge of new cases, Ducey has not taken action.

Just Monday, state Rep. Charlene Fernandez unveiled a new initiative encouraging Yuma County residents to "mask up." A new video features a hundred local woman sporting their face coverings and masks.

The surge began two weeks after Gov. Ducey's stay-at-home and business closure orders ended in mid-May.