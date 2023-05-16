Stage set for Ecuadorian president or lawmakers to be booted out of office

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — A showdown between Ecuador’s President Guillermo Lasso and the opposition-led National Assembly could result on either side being booted out of office before the end of the week. That’s because lawmakers on Tuesday will press on their effort to try him on an embezzlement charge while he mulls over exercising his constitutional power to dissolve the legislature. Lawmakers are set to continue impeachment proceedings against the right-leaning politician during a session of the unicameral assembly that Lasso is expected to attend. The session could extend into Wednesday as it will feature hours of arguments from Lasso’s accusers and defense.

By REGINA GARCIA CANO and GONZALO SOLANO Associated Press

