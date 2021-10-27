Florida judge sends Trump suit against Twitter to California

By CURT ANDERSON

AP Legal Affairs Writer

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that former President Donald Trump must pursue his lawsuit against Twitter in California, and not Florida, under a user agreement covering everyone on the social media platform. U.S. District Judge Robert Scola in Miami rejected Trump’s contention that because his Twitter account was suspended while he was president the California court requirement did not apply to him. The requirement was in force when Trump originally joined Twitter as a private citizen in 2009. Scola wrote in his order issued Wednesday that the California forum selection clause is valid. Twitter banned Trump’s account on Jan. 8, two days after his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.