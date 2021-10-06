Eviction confusion, again: no US ban, but no spike either

AP National

By ANITA SNOW

Associated Press

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Long delayed evictions are rolling out more than a month after the end of a federal moratorium that had protected tenants, including some who hadn’t paid rent for many months because of the coronavirus pandemic. It is far from the tsunami many people predicted, but the lockouts now starting up are nevertheless devastating for families still trying to catch up while the pandemic churns on. Officials say some landlords seem to be holding off on lockouts so they can get repaid with assistance money.