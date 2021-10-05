Shipping industry group aims for net-zero emissions by 2050

AP National

BERLIN (AP) — A major shipping industry group says its members will aim for “net-zero” carbon emissions by 2050. The current target set by the United Nations’ maritime agency is to reduce emissions from international shipping by 50% by 2050. The International Chamber of Shipping said Tuesday that it has submitted a proposal to the U.N. for the industry to stop adding CO2 to the atmosphere by mid-century. Environmental activists gave Tuesday’s announcement a cautious welcome but noted that the proposal only covers carbon dioxide, not other greenhouse gas emissions. The U.N.’s annual climate change conference starts Oct. 31 in Glasgow, Scotland.