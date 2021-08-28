Powerful Hurricane Ida closing in on Louisiana landfall

AP National

By KEVIN MCGILL and JAY REEVES

Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Powerful Hurricane Ida is closing in on the coast of Louisiana. The National Hurricane Center says Ida should make landfall Sunday afternoon, possibly with winds up to 130 mph. It arrives on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina’s ruinous strike on the Gulf Coast. Ida’s threat has forced emergency officials to prepare shelters for evacuees forced from their homes amid a resurgence of coronavirus infections. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards says the state is working to shelter many people in hotels to reduce risks of spreading the virus. A Red Cross shelter manager in Gulfport, Mississippi, says shelter staff must wear masks — and evacuees refusing masks will be isolated.