At 60, Peace Corps plots return to world after virus hiatus

AP National

By WILSON RING and ROY NKOSI

Associated Press

DEDZA, Malawi (AP) — The Peace Corps is beginning the process of returning its volunteers to countries across the globe, but how quickly that happens will depend on the pandemic. The U.S. government program is marking its 60th anniversary this year. But in March 2020, more than 7,000 volunteers were recalled from 62 countries. No volunteers have since been deployed. Some, like 25-year-old Cameron Beach in Malawi returned to host countries on their own dime or refused to leave in the first place. The program hopes to have volunteers in place late this year or early next year. She and others hope to rejoin, but some are moving on with their lives.