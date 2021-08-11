Mexico deports Central Americans after being flown in by US

AP National

By SONIA PÉREZ D.

Associated Press

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Central American asylum-seekers being expelled by the U.S. and flown deep into Mexico for deportation to their homelands is drawing criticism from the U.N. refugee agency. Details of the highly unusual bilateral effort also began trickling out Wednesday, with a Guatemalan official saying that Mexico is busing Guatemalans, Hondurans and Salvadorans to remote border crossings with Guatemala after they arrive on U.S. government flights. A U.N. official said returning asylum-seekers to their countries without proper screening for the dangers they are fleeing would violate international law. He says the flights to southern Mexico also strain limited humanitarian resources there. The U.S. government confirmed last week that is expelling migrants by air to Mexico.