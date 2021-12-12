California student arrested after report of gun on campus

PARLIER, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a high school student was arrested for investigation of bringing a loaded gun to campus in Fresno County. The Fresno Bee reports that police said Saturday they had recovered a weapon from a 17-year-old senior at Parlier High School. Authorities responded Friday to a report of a student having a gun on the campus. Police say the student was being held in the school’s administration office and was taken into custody. Parlier is a city of about 16,000 people, about 200 miles southeast of San Francisco.