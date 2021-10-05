Southern California storm brings lightning, welcome rain

AP California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Showers were tapering off from a storm system that brought thunder, lightning, hail and welcome rain to parts of drought-stricken Southern California. The National Weather Service says more than a quarter inch of rain fell in some areas. Corona Del Mar in Orange County saw .47 inches and eastern Los Angeles County’s Big Dalton Dam recorded .41 inches. Lightning lit up the skies Monday evening and caused a delay of the Chargers-Raiders game at LA’s SoFi Stadium. Hail was reported in inland areas. All of California has been gripped by drought for months.