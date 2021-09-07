California moves to outlaw ‘stealthing,’ or removing condom

AP California

By DON THOMPSON

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Lawmakers are moving to make California the first to outlaw “stealthing.” That’s removing a condom without permission during intercourse. Legislators on Tuesday sent Gov. Gavin Newsom a bill adding the act to the state’s civil definition of sexual battery. It makes it illegal to remove the condom without obtaining verbal consent. But it doesn’t change the criminal code. Instead, it would amend the civil code so that a victim could sue the perpetrator for damages, including punitive damages. A Yale University study in 2017 said acts of stealthing were increasing against both women and gay men.