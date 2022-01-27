United sends teenage winger Amad Diallo on loan to Rangers

MANCHESTER England (AP) — Manchester United has sent Amad Diallo on loan to Scottish champion Rangers for the remainder of the season. The 19-year-old winger joined United from Atalanta in January last year and has made nine appearances in all competitions. Only one of them has come this season. That was in the Champions League against Young Boys in December when United was already assured of advancing from the group stage. United has also let France forward Anthony Martial leave on loan in the January transfer window. Martial has joined Sevilla.