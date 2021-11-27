Haaland scores on return to help Dortmund to Bundesliga lead

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Erling Haaland has scored on his return from injury for Borussia Dortmund to move atop the Bundesliga with a 3-1 win at Wolfsburg. Defending champion Bayern Munich can restore its previous one-point lead with a win over Arminia Bielefeld in the late match. Dortmund hosts Bayern for one the league’s most anticipated games of the season next week. Sebastian Andersson scored in injury time as Cologne beat Borussia Mönchengladbach 4-1 in their Rhine derby in front of 50,000 fans. Augsburg substitute Michael Gregoritsch scored in the seventh minute of injury time to salvage a 1-1 draw at Hertha Berlin.