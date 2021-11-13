Daniels’ record TD pass leads Air Force past Colorado State

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Haaziq Daniels threw for two touchdowns, including a 92-yarder for the longest pass in school history, and Air Force turned back Colorado State 35-21 for its fifth straight win. The Falcons grabbed the lead on their first possession on John Lee Eldridge III’s only carry — a 16-yard TD run. Milton Bugg III picked off a Todd Centeio pass on Colorado State’s ensuing drive and Brad Roberts carried seven times, scoring on a 6-yard run for a 14-0 lead and accounting for 40 of the 42 yards on the drive. After Centeio scored on a 15-yard run to get the Rams within 14-7 with 59 seconds left in the first quarter, Daniels needed just one play — the school-record scoring strike to Brandon Lewis — for a 21-7 lead.