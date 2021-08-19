Cort Nielsen wins Vuelta 6th stage, Roglic reclaims lead

AP Business

ALTO DE LA MONTAÑA DE CULLERA, Spain (AP) — Magnus Cort Nielsen has won the sixth stage of the Spanish Vuelta after holding off a hard-charging Primoz Roglic. Two-time defending champion Roglic reclaimed the race lead after he finished the stage in second place. Cort Nielsen broke away with four other riders early on the mostly flat ride along Spain’s eastern coast. The Danish rider for EF Education had just enough left to cross the finish line first ahead of Roglic at the top of a short ascent overlooking the Mediterranean Sea. Kenny Ellisonde lost the lead he held for one day after he struggled throughout the final stretches of the stage.