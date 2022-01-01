Arizona reports another big jump of COVID cases, 125 deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Saturday reported the largest number of additional confirmed COVID-19 cases since last January for the second day in a row along with 125 more virus deaths. The state reported 8,220 additional cases as Arizona’s pandemic totals increased to nearly 1.4 million cases and over 24,3000 deaths. The state’s coronavirus dashboard said COVID-19-related hospitalizations dropped slightly for the second straight day, with nearly 2,300 virus patients occupying inpatient beds statewide Friday. According to Johns Hopkins University data, Arizona’s seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Arizona rose over the past two weeks while the rolling average of daily deaths decreased.