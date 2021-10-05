Yuma County woman faces new election law charge

AP Arizona

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — A Yuma County woman who was indicted last year for illegally returning four voted mail-in ballots that were not hers is facing three new felony charges. The Arizona attorney general’s office announced Tuesday that Guillermina Fuentes was indicted for voting another person’s early ballot in the August 2020 primary election. She was charged with conspiracy, forgery and a ballot abuse count. The 65-year-old Democrat is a former mayor of the border city of San Luis and is an elected school board member. Calls seeking comment from her attorney were not immediately returned. She has pleaded not guilty to the “ballot harvesting” charge that was filed in December.