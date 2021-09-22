Man found dead in car near Globe; Police say it’s a homicide

AP Arizona

GLOBE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities have identified the body of a Whiteriver man who was discovered dead inside a car near Globe. Gila County Sheriff’s officials say the death of 31-year-old Leo Harry White is being investigated as a homicide. White reportedly was shot multiple times. Authorities say the vehicle White was found in was parked along U.S. Route 60 on Tuesday. Sheriff’s deputies and the Arizona Department of Public Safety responded to a welfare check request on a vehicle that was in a pullout area off the highway about 25 miles east of Globe. No other information about the homicide case has been released yet.