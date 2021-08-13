Storm-damaged Arizona highway reopens; repairs to continue

AP Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — An east-central Arizona highway that was closed because of extensive storm damage has been reopened. However, authorities say drivers using U.S. 60 between Miami and Superior should anticipate periodic delays and lane restrictions in coming weeks and months as long-term repairs continue. A major route between metro Phoenix and eastern Arizona’s high country, the highway was closed Wednesday morning and reopened late Thursday . The closure was due to damage from flooding off a wildfire burn scar adjacent to a wash west of Miami. The damage occurred amid strong monsoon storms expected to continue into at least next week.