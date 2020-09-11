Veterans hold 9/11 food drive to help families living on base

9-11

Wreaths Across America and American Legion Post #19 team up to help fill pantry shelves

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - After the attack in New York City, our armed forces responded. Even now, the 'War on Terror' rages on and our troops continue to keep the fight off U.S. soil.

But, Marines and sailors stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma are fighting a different battle brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. For many the outbreak has their families fighting hunger.

MCAS Yuma, like many military installations has a pantry that provides struggling families with supplies. So, what happens when donations run out and the pantry shelves are empty? You send out an S.O.S (Save Our Ship) for help. In this case, some of their own - veterans who once proudly served - answered the call.

Winnie Moir, Chairperson of the Yuma Chapter of Wreaths Across America, enlisted American Legion Post #19 for her mission. Legionnaires got their marching orders, rallied the troops, and made the food drive happen.

Moir specifically chose September 11th to hold a food drive to help the families on base get by. Moir said the 19th anniversary of the attacks was the perfect time to remember what our military has done for our country, and why it's important to take care of them.

Veterans and volunteers posted themselves outside the Legion building on 26th Street and Virginia Drive Friday morning. They collected food, diapers and money. At the end of the three-hour event, Moir said she was very satisfied with the turnout.

"I feel like the outpouring coming from our community was fabulous. We have two truck loads of food, diapers, money, everything the people need for the Marine base. It's going to be awesome." she told us.