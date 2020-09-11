Big Red Barn Preschool pay tribute to 9/11 heroes

9-11

At Big Red Barn preschool patriotism takes center stage

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- A local Business manager believes bringing awareness to an event that happened 19 years ago is essential for children to understand the sacrifice that goes into this country.

Business manager Elizabeth Escalante wants to make sure that people young and old never forget the past tragedy that shaped the future of the nation.

“I don’t feel like we need to forget today, it happened here on American soil, tragedy struck and I am sure there are people who put something in their Crock-Pot before they left for work - I am sure they had plans for the weekend…and uh, unfortunately, they never made it to that…I want to remember those people, I want to remember the people who gave their lives to save those people.” -Big Red Barn Business Manager, Elizabeth Escalante

Tune in to 13 On Your Side at 4 p.m. as Jasmine Arenas shows you how kids pay tribute to 9/11.