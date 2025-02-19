Yuma City Council Approves Key Developments, Infrastructure Projects

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma City Council convened Wednesday evening to address a range of city matters, including zoning expansions, liquor license approvals, and infrastructure investments aimed at improving public services.

A major topic of discussion was the rezoning of approximately 9.39 acres at 920 S. Avenue B from Agricultural to Limited Commercial. The change, approved by the council, is expected to promote commercial growth in the area. Additionally, two major general plan amendments were approved, converting properties at W. 7th Street and S. 21st Avenue, as well as 764 S. 21st Avenue, from low-density residential to commercial use. These changes align with the city’s long-term development vision.

The council awarded a construction contract to Merrill Development for $270,382.46 to build a Traffic Management Center at the City of Yuma Public Works building. The center aims to enhance real-time monitoring and coordination of traffic flow throughout the city.

A cooperative purchase agreement was also approved for medium and heavy trucks, including a dump truck and a water tank truck, at an estimated cost of $411,483.75. These vehicles will support ongoing public works and maintenance projects.

The council approved the transfer of ownership of a retiring Yuma Police Department canine to its assigned handler, ensuring the well-being of the service dog following its retirement. Additionally, an intergovernmental agreement was signed with Marine Corps Air Station Yuma to enhance law enforcement cooperation and jurisdictional procedures between the city and the military base.

Two new liquor licenses were granted during the meeting. Mama Su Bar & Lounge, located at 1893 E. 16th Street, and Sun of a Gun Cigars, located at 1651 S. Arizona Avenue, both received approval for Series #06 Bar Liquor Licenses.

The council also conducted a public hearing regarding the biennial development fee audit, as required by state law. Residents had the opportunity to voice their opinions on how these fees are allocated to support the city’s infrastructure and services.

With the latest approvals, Yuma continues to make strides in development, infrastructure, and public safety. The next city council meeting is scheduled for early March, where additional zoning and development matters are expected to be discussed.