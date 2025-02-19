Day one of Yuma Fresh Vegetable Association AG Summit

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It's a big week for AG in Yuma, as Wednesday was day one of the annual AG Summit, put on by the Yuma Fresh Vegetable Association, Arizona Western College (AWC), and others.

It's a chance for AG leaders to learn about the latest technology and issues facing agriculture.

These leaders with industries from across the nation traveled to AWC to learn and check out some of the newest AG ideas and technology.

The local summit has been going on since 2007.

On Wednesday the AG summit held field demonstrations and education sessions.

Steven Alameda, a local grower, shares how the event helps those throughout the industry.

“It’s a networking opportunity, we really are trying to promote education and bringing young people into agriculture, it’s not the agriculture that our parents and grandparents knew,” said Alameda.

Meanwhile, Nick Copass, a sales manager for Keithly Williams Seed shares what selling opportunities the local summit brings him.

“It’s a way for us to showcase the things that we do have but more importantly it’s a way for us to connect with this community on a more consistent basis every time we show up here, our friends are here, which are the growers,” said Copass.

Alameda says the summit has grown quite a bit since it first started.

“The size has certainly grown it’s no longer just the little show stuck behind the college in the dirt," said Alameda.

And with the event developing, so has the technology.

“The way the equipment has changed over that 18 years is incredible you can just see what the advances have been in terms of technology and AI is all over this now in much of this equipment," said Copass.