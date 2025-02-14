Yuma County’s Tour de Fields returns this Weekend in Wellton

WELLTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The 6th Annual Tour de Fields is taking place on Saturday offering cyclists a unique opportunity to explore the Yuma Valley’s vibrant agricultural landscape while supporting local charities. Hosted by the Yuma Region Bicycle Coalition, the event features four carefully selected routes that cater to cyclists of all ages, abilities, and experience levels.

Riders will pedal through the fields of Yuma Valley, passing crops and potentially even witnessing produce being actively harvested. The event is designed to showcase the area’s rich agricultural diversity, and customized signs along the route identify the various crops being grown.

But this ride is about more than just cycling—it’s about giving back. All net proceeds from the event benefit several local charities, including Crossroads Mission, MIKID, Proverbs 31 Home Support for Victims of Domestic Abuse, YCAT, and scholarships for local students pursuing degrees at the University of Arizona.

Gene Dalby, of the Yuma Region Bicycle Coalition, spoke about the importance of the event, saying, "The bike ride is really an opportunity for people to get out and see the beauty of the Yuma County region. "There’s so much out here, especially here in Wellton, because we’re a little bit away from the congestion of the cities, and it’s really nice in terms of having a nice route with minimal traffic issues."

The Tour de Fields is an exciting way to enjoy the outdoors, learn about the area’s agricultural heritage, and make a meaningful contribution to the Yuma community.