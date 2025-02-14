Heartbreakers & Hellraisers at the Yuma Territorial Prison

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - This Valentine’s Day, the historic Yuma Territorial Prison welcomed locals and visitors to a unique event that combined history with a dash of romance. The "Heartbreakers & Hellraisers" event, was held on Friday Morning offering an unforgettable experience in one of Arizona's most iconic landmarks.

Author and storyteller Smokey Dryer captivated the audience with stories of wild west crimes and passionate murders, giving attendees a glimpse into the dark and thrilling past of the Old West. Guests enjoyed tea in the prison's historic theater while learning about some of the more scandalous moments in Arizona's history.

The event also featured prison tours, which were offered every hour from noon to 3 PM, allowing visitors to explore the storied grounds of the Yuma Territorial Prison and immerse themselves in its fascinating history.

Yanna Kruse, the Park Manager, expressed her excitement for the event, saying, "We’re so happy to have a nice showing of local residents and visitors from afar here at the prison with us, sipping tea, enjoying some Valentine’s Day candy, and celebrating Valentine’s Day at the Yuma Territorial Prison." The event proved to be a memorable way to spend Valentine’s Day, blending history, storytelling, and community spirit.